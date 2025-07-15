Summer Skin Ready: Expert Waxing and Sunless Tanning at A Moment’s Peace

Summer is here, meaning it’s time to break out the swimsuits, shorts, and sleeveless tops. Whether you’re heading to the beach or just soaking up sunshine in your backyard, feeling confident in your skin makes all the difference. At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, we offer expert waxing, skin care, and sunless tanning services to help you feel smooth, sun-kissed, and ready to enjoy the season.

From achieving an even glow to eliminating the hassle of daily shaving, our summer-ready treatments are designed to help you look and feel your best. Here’s how to prepare your skin for summer at A Moment’s Peace.

Get Summer Skin-Ready with A Moment’s Peace

Flawless, streak-free sunless tans customized to your skin tone for a radiant summer glow.

Gentle, expert waxing services for smooth, beach-ready skin on legs, bikini lines, underarms, and more.

Complete seasonal skincare solutions to help you look and feel your best all summer long.

Smooth Skin Starts Here: Professional Waxing Services

Say goodbye to stubble and razors! Our waxing services are safe, effective, and tailored to your needs. We use high-quality products and expert techniques to minimize discomfort while delivering long-lasting results.

Popular waxing services include:

Bikini and Brazilian waxing: Get swimsuit-ready with precise hair removal .

Leg waxing: Enjoy smooth legs without the hassle of daily shaving.

Underarm waxing: Stay confident in sleeveless tops.

Facial waxing: Perfect for shaping brows and removing unwanted facial hair.

Whether you’re prepping for a vacation or maintaining your routine, our licensed estheticians always provide a comfortable and hygienic experience.

Get Glowing: Natural-Looking Sunless Tanning

Skip the harsh UV rays and step into summer with a safe, sun-kissed glow. Our sunless tanning services offer a customizable, streak-free tan perfect for any occasion—or no occasion!

Benefits of sunless tanning at A Moment’s Peace:

Even, radiant results with no orange tint

Custom shade options to match your desired level of glow

Quick-drying and long-lasting formula

Safe for all skin types

Whether you want a subtle bronzed look or a deeper tan, we’ll help you find the perfect match to enhance your summer radiance.

Pair It with Skincare for the Ultimate Summer Routine

Healthy skin is always in style—especially when paired with waxing and tanning. Our professional skin care treatments are designed to prep, protect, and pamper your skin.

Recommended treatments to complement your summer prep:

Exfoliating facials to remove dead skin and boost your glow

Hydration-focused skincare to nourish sun-exposed skin

Body scrubs to create a smooth canvas for waxing and tanning

Consult with one of our licensed estheticians to create a summer skincare routine that supports your glow from head to toe.

Your Summer-Ready Plan at A Moment’s Peace

If you’re looking for a one-stop destination to get summer-ready, A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa has everything you need. Our peaceful, luxurious environment makes self-care easy and enjoyable. You’ll be greeted with friendly service and expert care because confidence starts with feeling your best.

Call us today at (615) 224-0770 or schedule your summer prep services online. Let A Moment’s Peace help you step into the season with glowing skin and smooth confidence.

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa is located at 9050 CAROTHERS PKWY, STE 108 FRANKLIN, TN and is open 7 days a weekThey serve Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford and Maury Counties in Tennessee.

