Two MFRD Engine Captains to join Fire Marshal’s Office as Fire Inspectors

Two Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engine Captains have been promoted to Fire Inspector. Travis Bryant and Lance Sutton will assume their new roles later this month.

Sutton began his employment with MFRD as a firefighter in 2005. Bryant started as a firefighter a year later. Both currently hold their Fire Inspector certifications.

“Their expertise and dedication will undoubtedly make them invaluable assets to the Fire Marshal’s Division, significantly benefiting our team and the community,” said Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “Congratulations to Sutton and Bryant on their well-deserved promotions, and I wish them success in their new roles.”

As Fire Inspectors, the two will conduct fire inspections, codes enforcement, and site plans review and approval. They will also be responsible for investigations to determine the origin and cause of fires.

Bryant and Sutton will officially join the Fire Marshal’s Office on Aug. 26.

