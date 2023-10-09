Cumberland Phoenix Take Down No. 23 Patriots 21-17

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland upends No. 23 at home in a big team win to celebrate homecoming, 21-17, over the Cumberlands.

Cumberland (3-2, 1-1 MSC) moved the ball well and played tough hard-nosed defense to fend off the Patriots. Cumberland racked up 397 yards of total offense, rushing for 305 in the game. The defense forced three turnovers and held the Patriots to 17 points.

Treylon Sheppard had another huge game rushing for 146 yards and broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter to swing the momentum to Cumberland. Quarterback Luke Holloway was elusive with his legs rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 11-of-25 passes for 92 yards and one interception. Nick Burge added 70 yards on the ground.

Six Phoenix got involved in the passing game led by Tim Freel caught four passes for 25 yards, Elijah Gaskin added two catches for 25, and William Spence had two catches for 17 yards.

The defense played great holding the Patriots to 249 yards of total offense. Darius James ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, but they held the Cumberlands to 33.3% completions in the passing game for just 133 yards and two picks.

Source: Cumberland Sports

