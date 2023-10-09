MTSU to Collect Bras, Comfy Clothing for Domestic Violence Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is hosting a variety of activities this fall, including a bra drive throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Months and nonperishable food collection.

“We are collecting new bras, with tags, and comfy clothing like leggings, sweatpants and T-shirts for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County,” said Maigan Wipfli, director of the June Anderson Center.

New clothing will be accepted through Nov. 1 and donation boxes are located in the lobby of the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center, 1848 Blue Raider Drive; at the Communication Studies Department in Jones Hall, 624 Old Main Circle; June Anderson Center, Room 330 of SUC, 1768 MTSU Blvd.; and the MTSU Alumni House, 2259 Middle Tennessee Blvd. You can also email powerof1@mtsu.edu to schedule a pickup on campus.

Rutherford County’s domestic violence center prefers donations of wire-free bras. The clothing will be used for post-forensic examinations as well as given to those fleeing domestic violence. Comfort is key for those experiencing these situations, Wipfli explained.

The clothing drive for the domestic violence center is a partnership with the June Anderson Center, Center for Student Involvement and Leadership, and MTSU’s Power of One campus initiative to end gender-based violence.

“In order to do more programming and awareness, we paired the bra drive with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a cause near and dear to my heart,” said Wipfli, whose mother is a 30-year breast cancer survivor.

This marks the third year JAC has orchestrated the clothing drive. The first year 65 items were collected. Last year the goal was 75 and a total of 78 was donated.

“Our goal is 85 this year and we’re very excited to see if we can reach that goal,” Wipfli said.

In addition to the monthlong clothing collection drive, JAC will offer these other activities in October and November:

Oct. 10 — Noon, Lunch-and-Learn: “You Should Feel Flattered That Anyone Wants to Be With You: Anti-Fat Bias as Related to Violence Against Women,” Student Union, Room 210.

Oct. 19 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet pet therapy dogs while learning about the impact domestic violence has on pets for “Purple Thursday” for Domestic Violence and Hands Are Not For Hurting/Pets Against Violence event in Student Union Commons.

Oct. 20 — Wear It Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, campuswide.

Oct. 20 and 27 — Bra collection drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium.

Thankful Thursday Food Drive:

Now through Nov. 3, JAC will be collecting nonperishable/canned food that will be assembled and given out, while supplies last, from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 in the Student Union Atrium.

Suggested items for the Thanksgiving meal bags include stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, condensed soup for casseroles, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, pie filling and can openers. Drop off items in Student Union Room 330 by noon Nov. 3 or email JACWNS@mtsu.edu for items to be picked up (on campus).

This event is sponsored by June Anderson Center, Student Government Association, Student Programming and Activities, Fraternity and Sorority Life, Student Organization and Service and MTSU Student Food Pantry.