Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Receives Highest Lab Accreditation

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s (VWCH) lab has been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent onsite inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

“This recognition reaffirms our dedication to precision and excellence in diagnostics, and all of patient care, to ensure our community members achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Jason Nolan, MD, laboratory medical director at VWCH.

During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities that reflect the most recent best practices.

“With this achievement, we remain steadfast in our mission to serve our patients with the utmost compassion, skill and unwavering commitment to their well-being. This accreditation further empowers us to continue delivering the highest standard of healthcare,” said Scott McCarver, president of VWCH.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health system in the Mid-South region, with the highest ranked adult and children’s hospitals in the Southeast by U.S. News & World Report. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, VUMC sees over 3 million patient visits per year in over 180 ambulatory locations, performs 79,000 surgical operations and discharges 78,000 inpatients from its main-campus adult, children’s, psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals and three regional community hospitals. The Medical Center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennesseans, with nearly 40,000 staff, including more than 3,000 physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty. For more information and the latest news follow VUMC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and in the VUMC Reporter.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.