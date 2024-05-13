Titans Reach Deal With First-Round Pick JC Latham

NASHVILLE – May 10, 2024 – The Titans have agreed to terms with first-round pick JC Latham.

Latham, drafted seventh overall out of the University of Alabama, is expected to compete at left tackle for the Titans.

Latham was on the field for the first day of Titans rookie minicamp on Friday.

The Titans have now reached deals with five of the team’s seven draft picks – Latham, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5th round), receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (6th round), linebacker James Williams (7th round), and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell (7th round).

Defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the team’s second-round pick from Texas, and linebacker Cedric Gray, the team’s fourth-round pick from North Carolina, remain unsigned.

Latham (6-6, 242) played in 41 games at Alabama over the past three seasons, with 27 starts. He was a first team All-SEC selection in 2023, when he started all 14 games at right tackle. Latham was also a second team Associated Press All-American in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Latham allowed just two sacks in 970 career pass blocking snaps in his career.

Titans rookies are scheduled to take the field for the second day of rookie minicamp on Saturday.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

