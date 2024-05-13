MTE, TVA to Award Grants to Local Schools Through School Uplift Program

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) announced that Holloway High School, located in the Rutherford County School District; Bradley Academy, located in the Murfreesboro City School District; and West Elementary School, located in the Wilson County School System, were each awarded a $10,000 grant through Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) School Uplift program.

Tight budgets and aging buildings leave many schools facing a difficult decision between funding learning programs and making needed facility upgrades. Since 2021, TVA’s $7.87 million School Uplift program has helped 225 public schools in the seven-state region solve that problem.

School Uplift’s year-long energy management training program, developed with the State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative, helps public school districts make smart energy choices that improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use. Participating schools compete to earn grants by cutting their energy waste through behavioral changes and by engaging students, faculty, staff, and community.

“School Uplift is another way we’ve partnered with TVA to invest in our community,” said Robert White, MTE vice president of community relations and member services. “We are so excited that three deserving schools in our service territory earned this grant, which will enable administrators to improve facilities and make the school more efficient, healthy, and comfortable for teachers and students. The faculty, staff, and students committed to prioritizing energy efficiency over the last school year and earned this grant through their hard work.”

On average, participating schools have saved nearly 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes alone. When savings from grant-funded energy upgrades are added, this year’s School Uplift participants have estimated total energy savings of 9 GWh or the amount of electricity used by 1,241 homes in one year.

“Every dollar invested in our schools helps districts allocate resources to where it matters most – educating our children,” said Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA’s Energy Services & Programs. “We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all.”

Recently, TVA’s School Uplift program was recognized as a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by ENERGY STAR, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

TVA EnergyRight and MTE will continue to recruit public K-12 schools for the 2024-2025 program. Visit EnergyRight.com/school-uplift to express interest in participating in this exciting program.

