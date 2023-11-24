Check Out These Black Friday Freebies

As you shop for the best deals on Black Friday, check out these freebies that will be available.
Black Friday Freebies
Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s
Freebie: Free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
How to get it: Make a reservation. Learn more about how to make a reservation (and other details on Bass Pro and Cabela’s Santa’s Wonderland this year).
Costco
Freebie: $200 Costco shop card and $250 virtual prepaid visa card.
How to get it: Activate a phone line with a T-Mobile Go5G Plus Plan.
GameStop
Freebie: Get one free pre-owned game for free at GameStop.
How to get it: GameStop Pro members will get one complimentary pre-owned game when they buy two.
The Home Depot
Freebie: Select power tools from The Home Depot.
How to get it: Shoppers can receive one (or two) select power tool(s) when they purchase one of these items:
RYOBI ONE+™ 2-PACK 18V BATTERY 4.0AH KIT – get one free select power tool
RYOBI ONE+™ HP 18V BRUSHLESS 2-TOOL 2.0AH KIT – get two free select power tool
JCPenney
Freebie: Extra 40% off select fine jewelry coupon from JCPenney.
How to get it: Customers can get the coupon and the online code from JCPenney weekly ad.
Kohl’s
Freebie: $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during the Kohl’s Black Friday sale.
How to get it: Spend at least $50 on select purchases or buy an item eligible for Kohl’s Cash in the Kohl’s sale.
Lowe’s
Freebie: Select tools or batteries from Lowe’s
How to get it: Customers will receive select tools or batteries for free with the purchase of select Craftsman, Dewalt, Kobalt and more branded items.
Macy’s
Freebie: A box spring or adjustable base from Macy’s.
How to get it: You’ll receive a free box spring or adjustable base when you make any qualifying mattress purchase.
Target
Freebie: Get free gift cards from Target.
How to get it: You’ll be given the gift card at checkout when you make select purchases.