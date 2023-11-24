Check Out These Black Friday Freebies

As you shop for the best deals on Black Friday, check out these freebies that will be available.

Black Friday Freebies

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

Freebie: Free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

How to get it: Make a reservation. Learn more about how to make a reservation (and other details on Bass Pro and Cabela’s Santa’s Wonderland this year). Costco

Freebie: $200 Costco shop card and $250 virtual prepaid visa card.

How to get it: Activate a phone line with a T-Mobile Go5G Plus Plan. GameStop

Freebie: Get one free pre-owned game for free at GameStop.

How to get it: GameStop Pro members will get one complimentary pre-owned game when they buy two.

The Home Depot

Freebie: Select power tools from The Home Depot.

How to get it: Shoppers can receive one (or two) select power tool(s) when they purchase one of these items:

RYOBI ONE+™ 2-PACK 18V BATTERY 4.0AH KIT – get one free select power tool

RYOBI ONE+™ HP 18V BRUSHLESS 2-TOOL 2.0AH KIT – get two free select power tool

JCPenney

Freebie: Extra 40% off select fine jewelry coupon from JCPenney.

How to get it: Customers can get the coupon and the online code from JCPenney weekly ad.

Kohl’s

Freebie: $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during the Kohl’s Black Friday sale.

How to get it: Spend at least $50 on select purchases or buy an item eligible for Kohl’s Cash in the Kohl’s sale.

Lowe’s

Freebie: Select tools or batteries from Lowe’s

How to get it: Customers will receive select tools or batteries for free with the purchase of select Craftsman, Dewalt, Kobalt and more branded items.

Macy’s

Freebie: A box spring or adjustable base from Macy’s.

How to get it: You’ll receive a free box spring or adjustable base when you make any qualifying mattress purchase.

Target

Freebie: Get free gift cards from Target.

How to get it: You’ll be given the gift card at checkout when you make select purchases.