California Man Arrested in Murfreesboro After Police Intercepts Fentanyl Pills and Cocaine

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 8, 2023) – A drug trafficking investigation between organizations in California and Middle Tennessee resulted in the seizure of approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man.

Members of the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigations Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 22-year-old Jaylen Troy Arjona. Arjona was arrested outside a Murfreesboro hotel on Thursday, May 4. He is charged with two counts of the manufacturing, sale, and delivery of a Schedule II drug, and four counts of money laundering.

The investigation lasted for several months and included three separate shipments of fentanyl pills through the U.S. mail. Arjona traveled to Murfreesboro to collect payment for the pills. He also had five kilos of cocaine he planned to sell as well.

Arjona is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. A hearing is set for July 20 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS