Ribbon Cutting: Farrell-Calhoun in Murfreesboro

Farrell-Calhoun held its ribbon cutting on May 3, 2023, at 1131 Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro.

Since 1905, Farrell-Calhoun Paint has been a trusted favorite of professional painting contractors. The company was founded in Memphis, Tennessee, and has remained family-owned and operated since its inception. From its small beginnings with only two stores, Farrell-Calhoun has expanded to include 45 company-owned stores and a dealer network across 13 states.

Farrell-Calhoun

1131 Brinkley Avenue

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 898-0550

