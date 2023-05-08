WEATHER 5-8-9 2023 Strong To Severe Weather Chance Tonight

We are watching a line of storms develop to our North, if this line holds together we could see a brief period of strong to severe storms around 8-10 p.m. tonight. We ask you be weather aware after sunset.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.