Amazon MGM Studios Unveils its Theatrical Slate for 2026 and Beyond

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled its upcoming theatrical slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, highlighting nine films scheduled for release in 2026 and 2027, with several additional titles in the pipeline. More Entertainment News

Amazon MGM Studios Upcoming Theatrical Releases

The Sheep Detectives (May 8, 2026)

Masters of the Universe (June 5, 2026)

How to Rob a Bank (September 4, 2026)

Verity (October 2, 2026)

I Play Rocky (November 20, 2026)

The Beekeeper 2 (January 15, 2027)

The Thomas Crown Affair (March 5, 2027)

Spaceballs: The New One (April 23, 2027)

The Chosen: Crucifixion (2027)

A Colt Is My Passport (Orion Pictures)

Highlander (United Artists)

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Orion Pictures)

Source: Amazon

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