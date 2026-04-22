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Home Weather 4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81, Low of 62, Currently...

4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81, Low of 62, Currently 66, Winds at 8 mph, No Precipitation Recorded

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM report a temperature of 66.2°F with winds coming from the southwest at 8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F, with a low of 43.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.9 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.6°F, with winds remaining steady, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy, and there is still a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions are stable, and residents can expect a calm night ahead.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:04am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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