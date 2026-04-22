4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81, Low of 62, Currently 66, Winds at 8 mph, No Precipitation Recorded

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM report a temperature of 66.2°F with winds coming from the southwest at 8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F, with a low of 43.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.9 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.6°F, with winds remaining steady, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy, and there is still a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions are stable, and residents can expect a calm night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|82°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|76°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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