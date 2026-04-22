4/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81, Low of 62, Currently 66, Winds at 8 mph, No Precipitation Recorded

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM report a temperature of 66.2°F with winds coming from the southwest at 8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F, with a low of 43.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.9 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.6°F, with winds remaining steady, reaching up to 8.6 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy, and there is still a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions are stable, and residents can expect a calm night ahead.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:04am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 54°F Overcast Friday 77°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 74°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email