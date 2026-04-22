10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This May 2026

Disney+ closes out the spring with explosive finales, culinary adventures, and Marvel mayhem. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss this May 2026. Full Disney+ Release Schedule!

1. The Punisher: One Last Kill

Premieres May 12

As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight in this Marvel Television Special Presentation that promises explosive action and hard-hitting drama.

2. Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 Finale)

Season Finale May 5

The epic showdown concludes as Matt Murdock makes his final stand against Mayor Wilson Fisk. Will Daredevil tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem Hell’s Kitchen, or will Fisk crush the vigilante once and for all?

3. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Season Finale)

Season Finale May 4

Maul’s quest to rebuild his criminal syndicate reaches its conclusion on Star Wars Day. His unlikely partnership with a disillusioned Jedi Padawan faces its ultimate test in this action-packed finale.

4. Tucci in Italy (New Season)

Premieres May 12

Stanley Tucci returns to visit five new regions of Italy, including Le Marche, celebrating forgotten wines in Campania, wading into the tiramisu controversy in Veneto, and exploring the relationship between food and longevity in Sardinia.

5. Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Premieres May 26

Sofia attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn to master her powers while making new royal friends.

6. Gold Land

New Episodes Throughout May

When Heeju accidentally gets her hands on a stash of smuggled gold bars, she’s thrust into a chaotic world of greed and betrayal. As those around her fight for the gold, Heeju becomes consumed by the desire to keep it all.

7. Perfect Crown

New Episodes Throughout May

A chaebol heiress and a lonely prince bound by a contract marriage begin a class-defying romance to rewrite destiny in 21st-century Korea under a constitutional monarchy.

8. Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA

Premieres May 1

Travis Japan embarks on a summer road trip through the Rocky Mountains in North America. Divided into teams, one hits the road by RV while the other dives into local culture in this heartwarming adventure.

9. The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4)

Premieres May 1

Eliseo becomes the most influential person in the country, but a conspiracy led by his longtime rival Matías Zambrano threatens to bring him to ruin. The rivalry between the two will cross every line imaginable.

10. Bluey Minisodes

New Episodes May 20

The beloved bite-sized series returns with new one- to three-minute adventures featuring funny and sweet moments with Bluey and Bingo that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

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