Sobriety Checkpoint to Memorialize Boy Scout Killed by Drug-impaired Driver

Boy Scout Clifton Braunwalder lived the epitome of the Boy Scout motto to “be prepared” and oath to help other people in need to make a better world.

Clifton, 13, of Lascassas was charging the tire on the family vehicle when a drug-impaired driver took his life when she struck him in front of his mother and younger sister April 10, 2014 on Interstate 24 near Sam Ridley Parkway.

The driver drove away from the scene without stopping to help. Another driver who witnessed the crash followed the driver and helped identify her to arresting Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

THP Lt. Shawn Boyd said troopers and partners from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force are dedicating a sobriety checkpoint to Clifton’s memory.

Troopers, police and deputies will hold a sobriety checkpoint from 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday on New Salem Highway near the second Old Salem Road.

They will focus on both drinking and drug-impaired drivers during the checkpoint.

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“Clifton was killed by someone who was under the influence of prescription medication,” Boyd said. “This is a reminder that impaired driving is both alcohol and drugs, which is what ultimately took his life.”

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