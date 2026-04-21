Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Home Weather 4/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81, Low Tonight of 62,...

4/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81, Low Tonight of 62, and Gentle Winds Up to 11 mph; No Precipitation Expected

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.1°F with a wind speed of 10.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.5°F while the low was 43.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 9.1 mph, and the sky will remain overcast with no chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather warnings at this time.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
21%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:04am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 81°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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