4/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81, Low Tonight of 62, and Gentle Winds Up to 11 mph; No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 80.1°F with a wind speed of 10.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.5°F while the low was 43.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 9.1 mph, and the sky will remain overcast with no chance of precipitation.

There are no active weather warnings at this time.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 21% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:04am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 53°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 81°F 55°F Overcast Monday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate

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