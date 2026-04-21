Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for April 21, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 15 and April 21, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Keith Clendenin
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Judy Owen Gibson
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ken Cobble
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Theresa Emma Eaton
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ava Grimmett
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Chester Harley Lawson Jr.
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kenneth Eugene Yingst, Jr.
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jonathan Louis Marting
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Stephanie Ann Reed
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Liesha Davis Womack
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael Steven Londré
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gerald Gene Greene
Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brandon Seth “Buck Jumper” Argo
Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Nancy Harrison Potts
Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Barry “Bo” Robinson
Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Martin “Jim” Leek
Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
John Thomas Rush, Jr.
Published: April 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Eugene Eady
Published: April 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Thomas Dortch
Published: April 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rick Lee Crose
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Robert “JR” Hayes
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Larry Grover Hightower
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
John David Carroll
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Wallace Vincent Snell
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Hannah Elise Jackson
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Faye Charlene Phelps
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Gladys Adams
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Hannah Elizabeth Jarrell
Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Maria De Jesus Ramirez
Published: April 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Evelyn Galbraith
Published: April 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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