Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for April 21, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 15 and April 21, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Keith Clendenin

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Judy Owen Gibson

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ken Cobble

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Theresa Emma Eaton

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ava Grimmett

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Chester Harley Lawson Jr.

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kenneth Eugene Yingst, Jr.

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jonathan Louis Marting

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Stephanie Ann Reed

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Liesha Davis Womack

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael Steven Londré

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gerald Gene Greene

Published: April 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brandon Seth “Buck Jumper” Argo

Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Nancy Harrison Potts

Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Barry “Bo” Robinson

Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Martin “Jim” Leek

Published: April 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

John Thomas Rush, Jr.

Published: April 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Eugene Eady

Published: April 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Thomas Dortch

Published: April 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rick Lee Crose

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Robert “JR” Hayes

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Larry Grover Hightower

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

John David Carroll

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Wallace Vincent Snell

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Hannah Elise Jackson

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Faye Charlene Phelps

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Gladys Adams

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Hannah Elizabeth Jarrell

Published: April 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Maria De Jesus Ramirez

Published: April 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Evelyn Galbraith

Published: April 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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