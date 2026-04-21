Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 21, 2026

These are the health scores for April 15-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 21 Needles Tattoo and Piercing 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 501 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 5 Senses Bar 100 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/15/2026 Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128 Body Piercing Studios 04/16/2026 Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility 100 120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 04/16/2026 B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment 100 614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/17/2026 Better Days BBQ 100 11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/17/2026 Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE 100 1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/17/2026 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering 100 119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/16/2026 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools 04/20/2026 Cobalt Row Pool 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools 04/20/2026 Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/17/2026 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE 100 10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service 04/16/2026 GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile 100 5116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/18/2026 Gramma's Hands Sweetery 100 3138 S Church St Suite I Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/15/2026 Grumps American Diner Mobile 100 9102 12 Corners Rd Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service 04/18/2026 Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 04/16/2026 Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels 04/16/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/17/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/16/2026 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/18/2026 Jersey Mikes 100 2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/20/2026 Johnnie's Chili Mobile 100 2509 Hillingdon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/17/2026 Knights Inn 100 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels 04/17/2026 Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/15/2026 Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/16/2026 Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/15/2026 LC/LF Tattoo Studio 100 406 W Burton St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 Linh Tattoo Studio 100 5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 04/16/2026 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 Montessori Weaver School 100 111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings 04/17/2026 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/16/2026 Nashville I-24 Campground 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds 04/20/2026 Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE 100 3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/15/2026 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/16/2026 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 04/16/2026 Sorelles Auxiliary Bar 100 161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 04/17/2026 The Goat Restaurant 100 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/16/2026 Thirsty Lemon With A Twist Mobile FSE 100 3246 Clemons Cir Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/20/2026 Toot's West Bar 100 4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/15/2026 Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/18/2026 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/15/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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