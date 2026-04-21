Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 21, 2026

These are the health scores for April 15-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|21 Needles Tattoo and Piercing
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 501 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|5 Senses Bar
|100
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/16/2026
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|100
|120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Better Days BBQ
|100
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|100
|119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Cobalt Row Pool
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|100
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile
|100
|5116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Gramma's Hands Sweetery
|100
|3138 S Church St Suite I Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Grumps American Diner Mobile
|100
|9102 12 Corners Rd Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/16/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/16/2026
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Jersey Mikes
|100
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|Johnnie's Chili Mobile
|100
|2509 Hillingdon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Knights Inn
|100
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels
|04/17/2026
|Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|LC/LF Tattoo Studio
|100
|406 W Burton St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Montessori Weaver School
|100
|111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|04/17/2026
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds
|04/20/2026
|Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE
|100
|3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Sorelles Auxiliary Bar
|100
|161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|The Goat Restaurant
|100
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Thirsty Lemon With A Twist Mobile FSE
|100
|3246 Clemons Cir Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|Toot's West Bar
|100
|4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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