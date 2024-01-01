6 Live Shows this Week – January 1, 2024

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Earl Scruggs 100th Birthday Celebration
Saturday, January 6, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Earl Scruggs was born and grew up near Shelby, North Carolina in Cleveland County. Located in the Piedmont section of the state, it is an area known for its strongholds of banjo enthusiasm. Earl’s father, George Elam Scruggs, was a farmer and a bookkeeper. He also played fiddle and banjo. Join the celebration of Earl Scruggs music this week.
Find tickets here.
2Grand Ole Opry
Friday, January 5, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Sunnyy Sweeney, Steve Wariner, Kidd G, and more.
Find tickets here.
3The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Wednesday, January 3, 8 pm
Station Inn, 402 12th Avenue South, Nashville
One of the iconic venues in Nashville located in the Gulch, this bluegrass band is one not to miss.
Find tickets here.
4Zoso-The Led Zepplin Experience
Thursday, January 4, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Zoso formed in the 90s, and they have become one of the premier tribute bands of Led Zepplin music.
Find tickets here.
5Pictures at an Exhibition
Friday, January 5, 7:30 pm
Nashville Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Giancarlo Guerrero explores the range of emotions of art borne from grief. After visiting a friend’s posthumous art exhibit, Mussorgsky exclaimed “Ideas, melodies, come to me of their own accord.” He penned Pictures at an Exhibition with a feverish intensity, and the result is a work that showcases the virtuosity found within the orchestra. Sasha Cooke joins us for One Sweet Morning, John Corigliano’s achingly beautiful song cycle written to commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11.
Find tickets here.
6People on the Porch
Wednesday, January 3, 7 pm
Fox & Locke, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
This spot in Leipers Fork offers live music several times a week. People on the Porch is a Franklin-based band with a loyal following, the folk band draws inspirations from Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, and more.
Find tickets here.