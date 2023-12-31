Eat This on New Year’s Day for Good Luck in 2024

Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of Perry\\\\’s Steakhouse

A long-held Southern tradition is to eat black-eyed peas and greens on New Year’s Day.

According to Southern Living, “Southern food researcher John Egerton’s Southern Food: At Home, On the Road, In History, black-eyed peas are associated with a ‘mystical and mythical power to bring good luck’ and have been a Southern staple for more than three centuries. As for collard greens, they’re green like money and will ensure you a financially prosperous new year. And isn’t that what we all want anyway?”

Black-eyed peas are often served with cornbread to represent gold, but if cooking this once a year item seems overwhelming, we’ve found a few places where you can dine out and keep the tradition going.

Cracker Barrel – multiple locations

The restaurant will offer black-eyed peas and a staple on the menu is collard greens throughout the year.

Loveless Cafe – 8400 Highway 100, Nashville

The longstanding cafe known for its biscuits, did you know they serve 10,000 biscuits a day, that would be 3.6 million a year, will serve black-eyed peas and greens on New Year’s Day.

Perry’s Steakhouse – 5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

For a limited time, the steakhouse will offer black-eyed peas and cabbage as a side until January 2.

And if you’d like to make your own black-eyed pea dish, check out these 15 black-eyed pea recipes. A common way to eat black-eyed peas is in the Hoppin’ John dish. The earliest recipe can be found in an 1847 cookbook, A Carolina Housewife, written by Sarah Rutledge, according to modernfarmer.com. Most recipes for Hoppin’ John call for cooking the black-eyed peas with rice, pork (usually fatback or bacon) and seasonings. Some variations include chopped onions and hot sauce.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.

