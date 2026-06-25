6/25/26: Clear Morning with 64° and a High of 88°; Tonight Clear with Low of 75° and Light Winds Up to 7 mph

At 5:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.4°F with a light wind from the south at 3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise with a high of 88.2°F and a low of 64.8°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Conditions will be overcast later.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, with similar wind conditions continuing at up to 7.1 mph. The forecast indicates clear skies for the evening and into tomorrow morning. There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 65°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 88°F 65°F Overcast Friday 89°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Sunday 92°F 72°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 93°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 94°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 94°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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