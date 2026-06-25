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Home Weather 6/25/26: Clear Morning with 64° and a High of 88°; Tonight Clear...

6/25/26: Clear Morning with 64° and a High of 88°; Tonight Clear with Low of 75° and Light Winds Up to 7 mph

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Source Staff
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At 5:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.4°F with a light wind from the south at 3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise with a high of 88.2°F and a low of 64.8°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Conditions will be overcast later.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, with similar wind conditions continuing at up to 7.1 mph. The forecast indicates clear skies for the evening and into tomorrow morning. There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 88°F 65°F Overcast
Friday 89°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 92°F 72°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 93°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 94°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Wednesday 94°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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