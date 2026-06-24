6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85 and a Low of 72, Winds Up to 7; Precipitation Chance Minimal

At 5:36 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.7°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and conditions remain mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 85.3°F, while the low recorded was 60.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.5°F with winds diminishing slightly to around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with the forecast indicating partly cloudy skies for the evening.
No official weather alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with minimal changes through the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|86°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|85°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Sunday
|92°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|92°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|94°F
|74°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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