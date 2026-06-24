6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85 and a Low of 72, Winds Up to 7; Precipitation Chance Minimal

At 5:36 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.7°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and conditions remain mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 85.3°F, while the low recorded was 60.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.5°F with winds diminishing slightly to around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with the forecast indicating partly cloudy skies for the evening.

No official weather alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with minimal changes through the night.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 60°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 67°F Overcast Friday 86°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 85°F 69°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Sunday 92°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 92°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 94°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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