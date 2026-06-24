Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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Home Weather 6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85 and a Low of...

6/24/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85 and a Low of 72, Winds Up to 7; Precipitation Chance Minimal

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At 5:36 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.7°F with a light wind coming from the southeast at 5.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and conditions remain mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 85.3°F, while the low recorded was 60.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.5°F with winds diminishing slightly to around 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with the forecast indicating partly cloudy skies for the evening.

No official weather alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with minimal changes through the night.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 67°F Overcast
Friday 86°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 85°F 69°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Sunday 92°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 92°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 94°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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