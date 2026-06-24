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Home Weather 6/24/26: Overcast Conditions Expected with High of 85.5, Low of 60.3; Currently...

6/24/26: Overcast Conditions Expected with High of 85.5, Low of 60.3; Currently 65.7 and Winds Up to 6.7 mph

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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 65.7°F with a light wind from the east at 1.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a high of 85.5°F. Winds may gust up to 6.7 mph, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation, indicating a dry day ahead. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day.

As we move into tonight, the low is forecasted to drop to 72.1°F. Winds will diminish slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the skies will clear up, offering a clear night ahead. There remains a low chance of precipitation at 1%.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 90°F 66°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 68°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 87°F 69°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Sunday 93°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 93°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 95°F 75°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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