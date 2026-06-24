6/24/26: Overcast Conditions Expected with High of 85.5, Low of 60.3; Currently 65.7 and Winds Up to 6.7 mph

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 65.7°F with a light wind from the east at 1.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a high of 85.5°F. Winds may gust up to 6.7 mph, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation, indicating a dry day ahead. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day.
As we move into tonight, the low is forecasted to drop to 72.1°F. Winds will diminish slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the skies will clear up, offering a clear night ahead. There remains a low chance of precipitation at 1%.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|90°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|68°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|87°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Sunday
|93°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|93°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|95°F
|75°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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