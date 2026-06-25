Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Jamey Johnson’s Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry, in its 100th year, continues with the Summer Of The Century celebration for a special Tuesday, July 14, show celebrating Opry member Jamey Johnson’s birthday. Friends of Johnson’s that are scheduled to perform include Opry member Bill Anderson as well as ERNEST, Randy Houser, Tracy Lawrence, Ruby Leigh, Lilly Meola, Andy Whatley & Co. and more. Click for More Events

Summer Of The Century Schedule Continues With:

The Summer of the Century will continue with a ’90s Country celebration, backstage tours, and a weekly Outdoor Concert Series and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

OPRY CELEBRATES ‘90S COUNTRY (June 28)

Throwback to when the hair was bigger, the jeans were higher, and country music hit the scene in a huge way. The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the artists, the songs, and the neo-traditional sound that defined the decade.

OPRY CELEBRATES JAMEY JOHNSON’S BIRTHDAY (July 14)

OPRY BACKSTAGE TOURS (all Summer)

Four ways to go backstage at the iconic Opry house. Choose the tour that fits your style and come get a behind-the-scenes look at the venue where history is made, night after night.

OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES (Memorial to Labor Day Weekends)

Every Friday and Saturday, our FREE Outdoor Concert Series sets the tone for an unforgettable Opry evening. Soak in the sunset and catch local acts on our plaza stage before the show. Sponsored by Travel and Leisure.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2026 shows through December 2026 at opry.com. For more details on Summer at the Opry, go to opry.com/summer-of-the-century.

Some of the artists scheduled to appear throughout the summer include Priscilla Block, Steven Curtis Chapman, Dasha, Chris Janson, Lorrie Morgan, Wendy Moten, Margo Price, Mike Reid, Adam Sanders, Ricky Skaggs, T. Graham Brown, Tigrilily Gold and more.

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