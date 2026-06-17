Wednesday, June 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/16/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 71, After a Daytime...

6/16/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 71, After a Daytime High of 83 in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
26

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.5°F with light winds from the south at 0.9 mph. The sky remains clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds were variable, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 71.2°F, with similar wind speeds and a continuing clear sky.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain calm overnight.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 89°F 65°F Fog
Thursday 81°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×