6/16/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 71, After a Daytime High of 83 in Rutherford County

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.5°F with light winds from the south at 0.9 mph. The sky remains clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds were variable, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 71.2°F, with similar wind speeds and a continuing clear sky.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain calm overnight.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 59°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 89°F 65°F Fog Thursday 81°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 85°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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