6/16/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 71, After a Daytime High of 83 in Rutherford County

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.5°F with light winds from the south at 0.9 mph. The sky remains clear with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds were variable, reaching up to 8.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to around 71.2°F, with similar wind speeds and a continuing clear sky.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain calm overnight.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
59°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|89°F
|65°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|81°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|76°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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