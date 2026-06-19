6/18/26: Light Drizzle Overnight with a Low of 72, Following a Warm Day Reaching 85, Wind Blowing Up to 15 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 72.1°F with a light drizzle ongoing. Winds are blowing from the east at 2.5 mph, and there has been no significant precipitation recorded at this hour.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and dipped to a low of 72°F. There was a chance of thunderstorms with a precipitation total of 0.05 in during the day. For tonight, the low is expected to remain around 72°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 7.8 mph and a continued chance of light drizzle, currently at 30%.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move through the evening hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|85°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|92°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Wednesday
|83°F
|66°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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