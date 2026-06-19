6/18/26: Light Drizzle Overnight with a Low of 72, Following a Warm Day Reaching 85, Wind Blowing Up to 15 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 72.1°F with a light drizzle ongoing. Winds are blowing from the east at 2.5 mph, and there has been no significant precipitation recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and dipped to a low of 72°F. There was a chance of thunderstorms with a precipitation total of 0.05 in during the day. For tonight, the low is expected to remain around 72°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 7.8 mph and a continued chance of light drizzle, currently at 30%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move through the evening hours.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 72°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.05 in Now 72°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 85°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: light Saturday 92°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 79°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 80°F 66°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Wednesday 83°F 66°F Overcast

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