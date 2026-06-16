Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar 100 307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 100 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/10/2026 Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU 100 2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Discovery Center At Murfree Spring 100 502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Emerald Heart Cafe 100 810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Executive House Pool 100 347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Graze Craze 100 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Green Meadows Pool 100 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool 100 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Holbrook Apartments Pool 100 600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Insta' Grab Mobile Cart 100 317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Jamba Juice 100 2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Kingwood Apartments Pool 100 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 100 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Moe's 100 2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE 100 137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Northfield Ridge Pool 100 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est 100 5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/13/2026 Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est 100 218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Scoop-Devilee, LLC 100 2121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/15/2026 Slim Chickens 100 229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Stones River Apartment Pool 100 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 100 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile 100 9015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 The 902 Apartments 100 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile 100 8760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/15/2026 Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux. 100 2160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Towneplace Suites Pool 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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