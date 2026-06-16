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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
5
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar100307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments10014531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/10/2026
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Discovery Center At Murfree Spring100502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Emerald Heart Cafe100810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Executive House Pool100347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Graze Craze1001440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Green Meadows Pool100425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool100325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Holbrook Apartments Pool100600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Insta' Grab Mobile Cart100317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Jamba Juice1002263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Kingwood Apartments Pool100118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II100282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Moe's1002263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE100137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Northfield Ridge Pool1002032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est1005690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine06/13/2026
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est100218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Scoop-Devilee, LLC1002121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Slim Chickens100229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Stones River Apartment Pool100205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool1002315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile1009015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090Food Service Routine06/09/2026
The 902 Apartments100902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile1008760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/15/2026
Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux.1002160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Towneplace Suites Pool100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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