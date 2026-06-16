Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar
|100
|307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|100
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/10/2026
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Discovery Center At Murfree Spring
|100
|502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Emerald Heart Cafe
|100
|810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Executive House Pool
|100
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Graze Craze
|100
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Green Meadows Pool
|100
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool
|100
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Holbrook Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Insta' Grab Mobile Cart
|100
|317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Jamba Juice
|100
|2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|100
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Moe's
|100
|2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE
|100
|137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|100
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est
|100
|5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2026
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|100
|218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Scoop-Devilee, LLC
|100
|2121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/15/2026
|Slim Chickens
|100
|229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|100
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|100
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile
|100
|9015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|The 902 Apartments
|100
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile
|100
|8760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/15/2026
|Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux.
|100
|2160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Towneplace Suites Pool
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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