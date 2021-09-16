Don’t miss these upcoming events at the Discovery Center. The Discovery Center is located at 502 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro.
1Hispanic Heritage Day (Free Day)
Saturday, Sept. 25 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with exciting activities led by Discovery Center staff and community partners. Free and open to the public. Limited capacity. Sponsored by The Nissan Foundation. More info»
2Mind-blowing Matinee
Wednesday – Saturday | 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
How cold is liquid nitrogen? What is visible light? Do reptiles lay eggs? Join Discovery Center staff as we explore the amazing world of science through hands-on experiments and demonstrations. Included with admission while supplies last. More info»
3Homeschool Learning Pod Field Trips
Thursdays | 3-4 p.m.
Be a part of our special programs designed for homeschool students to connect, have fun, and learn together. Reserve your spot today! Info & registration»
4Fall Break Camp
Oct. 4-8
There’s no better way to spend fall break than with a bucket of popcorn and binge-ing your favorite streaming services, except STEAM-ing up those movies, shows, and music at Discovery Center’s Fall Break Camp! Put down the tablet and turn off the TV, this week of camp will focus on science experiments, engineering builds, and creative projects as we explore the world of on-demand media. Info & registration»
5Tennessee STEAM Festival
Oct. 15-24
Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) are coming to life at the 5th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival. Join the fun at events across the state, including STEAM-a-Palooza on Oct. 23! For all the details, tnsteam.org.