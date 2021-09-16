George Corbitt, age 84, passed away September 12, 2021 at Diversa Care in Smyrna.

He was born in Bedford County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. George served in the United States Army and a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Corbitt, Sr., and Edna G. Wade Corbitt. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gann Corbitt; and son, Charles Michael Corbitt.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Charles Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.