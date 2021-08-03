Are you looking for a job? Here are 5 hospitality jobs hiring now in Murfreesboro.
1First Watch
Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Server
Where: 1970 Medical Center Pkway #A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Responsibilities: handle special customer requests, be able to be on one’s feet for long hours, serve food and beverage to guests in a timely manner.
Apply: Click here to apply
2Miller’s Ale House
Job: Full-Time of Part-Time Server
Where:1714 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Responsibilities: work “To Go” station when assigned, proper menu knowledge to address customer questions, ability to work well with others and alone.
Apply: Click here to apply
3Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Job: Full-Time Restaurant Manager
Where: 544 N. Thompson Lane Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Qualifications: 3 years of salaried restaurant management experience, hands-on experience in both FOH and BOH, ability to work a flexible schedule
*Ability to relocate a plus*
Apply: Click here to apply
4Olive Garden
Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Host/Hostess
Where: 1710 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Responsibilities: create a positive first and last impression for guests, regularly sanitize and disinfect touch points, creating lasting relationships
Apply: Click here to apply
5Outback Steakhouse
Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Busser
Where: 1968 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Responsibilities: pre-bussing tables for servers, maintaining floor and table sanitation, properly resetting tables
Apply: Click here to apply