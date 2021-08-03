hospitality jobs in murfreesboro
Are you looking for a job? Here are 5 hospitality jobs hiring now in Murfreesboro.

1First Watch

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Server

Where: 1970 Medical Center Pkway #A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: handle special customer requests, be able to be on one’s feet for long hours, serve food and beverage to guests in a timely manner.

Apply: Click here to apply

2Miller’s Ale House

Job: Full-Time of Part-Time Server

Where:1714 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: work “To Go” station when assigned, proper menu knowledge to address customer questions, ability to work well with others and alone.

Apply: Click here to apply

3Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Job: Full-Time Restaurant Manager

Where: 544 N. Thompson Lane Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Qualifications: 3 years of salaried restaurant management experience, hands-on experience in both FOH and BOH, ability to work a flexible schedule

*Ability to relocate a plus*

Apply: Click here to apply

4Olive Garden

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Host/Hostess

Where: 1710 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: create a positive first and last impression for guests, regularly sanitize and disinfect touch points, creating lasting relationships

Apply: Click here to apply

5Outback Steakhouse

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Busser

Where: 1968 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: pre-bussing tables for servers, maintaining floor and table sanitation, properly resetting tables

Apply: Click here to apply

