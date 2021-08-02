Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the women accused of shoplifting about $500 worth of makeup from Sephora The Avenue Murfreesboro on July 22, 2021. The unidentified females went straight to the makeup counter in the store and took the items. They left the business without paying.

Detectives are trying to determine if this theft is related to another shoplifting incident the day before at Sephora. In that case, shoplifters stole nearly $600 worth of perfume.

If you can help detectives identify these women, please contact Detective Ed Gorham 629-201-5507 or email tips to [email protected]