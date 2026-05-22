5/21/26: Overcast Skies with High of 77 and Low of 68; Current Temp 70, Winds at 7 mph, 50% Chance of Rain Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM are 70°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation in the area tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77°F and a low of 68.2°F, with winds peaking at 7.3 mph and a 50% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.18 in of moderate rain throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady around 70°F with similar wind speeds and a continued chance of precipitation at 50%.
There are no active weather alerts in Rutherford County at this time. Conditions will remain overcast into the night with the possibility of further rainfall.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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