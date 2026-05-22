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Home Weather 5/21/26: Overcast Skies with High of 77 and Low of 68; Current...

5/21/26: Overcast Skies with High of 77 and Low of 68; Current Temp 70, Winds at 7 mph, 50% Chance of Rain Tonight

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM are 70°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation in the area tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77°F and a low of 68.2°F, with winds peaking at 7.3 mph and a 50% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.18 in of moderate rain throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady around 70°F with similar wind speeds and a continued chance of precipitation at 50%.

There are no active weather alerts in Rutherford County at this time. Conditions will remain overcast into the night with the possibility of further rainfall.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
68°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
50% chance · 0.18 in
Now
70°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 77°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Friday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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