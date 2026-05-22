5/21/26: Overcast Skies with High of 77 and Low of 68; Current Temp 70, Winds at 7 mph, 50% Chance of Rain Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM are 70°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation in the area tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77°F and a low of 68.2°F, with winds peaking at 7.3 mph and a 50% chance of rain, resulting in a total of 0.18 in of moderate rain throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady around 70°F with similar wind speeds and a continued chance of precipitation at 50%.

There are no active weather alerts in Rutherford County at this time. Conditions will remain overcast into the night with the possibility of further rainfall.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 68°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 50% chance · 0.18 in Now 70°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 77°F 68°F Rain: moderate Friday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Monday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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