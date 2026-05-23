5/23/26: Heavy Rain Expected Today with a High of 79, Low of 68, Winds Up to 10 mph, and 50% Chance of Rain.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 67.8°F with a wind speed of 13 mph. There has been a precipitation accumulation of 0.08 in due to heavy rain overnight.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 79.5°F with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 10.9 mph, and there is a 50% chance of additional precipitation, totaling up to 0.95 in of moderate rain showers throughout the day.
As we transition into tonight, the low temperature will settle at 69.3°F. Winds will further diminish to a maximum of 4.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 14%, with overcast skies expected. There are no active official weather warnings at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|79°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!