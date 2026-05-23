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Home Weather 5/23/26: Heavy Rain Expected Today with a High of 79, Low of...

5/23/26: Heavy Rain Expected Today with a High of 79, Low of 68, Winds Up to 10 mph, and 50% Chance of Rain.

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 67.8°F with a wind speed of 13 mph. There has been a precipitation accumulation of 0.08 in due to heavy rain overnight.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 79.5°F with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 10.9 mph, and there is a 50% chance of additional precipitation, totaling up to 0.95 in of moderate rain showers throughout the day.

As we transition into tonight, the low temperature will settle at 69.3°F. Winds will further diminish to a maximum of 4.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 14%, with overcast skies expected. There are no active official weather warnings at this time.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
50% chance · 0.95 in
Now
68°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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