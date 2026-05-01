4/30/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 53; High Reached 66, Winds Up to 15 mph, No Precipitation Recorded Today

Conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 56.1°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are currently partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F, with a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts were noted at times up to 15 mph during the day, and there was a low chance of precipitation at 7%. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 52.7°F, with wind speeds increasing minimally to about 7.2 mph. The forecast indicates overcast skies persisting throughout the night with no expected precipitation.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions should remain stable for the overnight hours, with a focus on continued cloudy skies.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 49°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast Friday 70°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 64°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 55°F Rain: slight Wednesday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light

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