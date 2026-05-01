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Home Weather 4/30/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 53; High Reached 66, Winds...

4/30/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 53; High Reached 66, Winds Up to 15 mph, No Precipitation Recorded Today

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Conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 56.1°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are currently partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F, with a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts were noted at times up to 15 mph during the day, and there was a low chance of precipitation at 7%. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 52.7°F, with wind speeds increasing minimally to about 7.2 mph. The forecast indicates overcast skies persisting throughout the night with no expected precipitation.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Weather conditions should remain stable for the overnight hours, with a focus on continued cloudy skies.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
49°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 55°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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