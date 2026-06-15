Cayven Jaxon Hawn, age 6 of Murfreesboro gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday June 11, 2026. He was born in Nashville and was a 2026 graduate of Black Fox Elementary Kindergarten.

Cayven is survived by his father, Steven Hawn; mother, Caitlyn Estes; brother, Wilder Hawn. Grandparents, Charles ” Bubba” Estes, Linda Perry; Great- Grandparents, Tanya Williams , Crystal Franklin, Great-Great- Grandparents, Helen Ivey; Aunts, Paula Owens and husband Jesse, Brittany Hawn and husband Gerald Davis, Aubree Estes; Uncle, Lee Hawn and wife Jennifer, and a host of other family and friends.

Cayven is preceded in death by Grandparents, Jackie Guntharp, Ricky Hawn, Jamaica Ivey Great-grandparent, Martin Cook.

Cayven was the most loving little boy who brought joy to everyone who had met him. He loved Spider-Man, Sonic, Dirt bikes and monster trucks. His smile and adventurous spirit and touched so many life’s.

Visitation will be Friday June 19th 2:00PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday 9:00AM -11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday June 20th 11:00AM. Burial will follow Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Lee Hawn, Kadence Hawn, Bryson Davis, Bubba Williams, D.J. Martin, and Bubba Estes. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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