Susan Gail Whalen, age 59 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2026. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of Susie McCullough Williamson of Murfreesboro, TN and the late Hugh Brice Williamson, Sr.

Susan is survived by her husband Mark A. Whalen; children, Christopher Ivey of Smithville, TN, Eleanor Ivey of Nashville, TN, Zachary Daniels of Lebanon, TN, Ashley Daugherty and her husband Sean of Smyrna, TN, Joshua Whalen of Murfreesboro, TN, Jeremy Whalen of Murfreesboro, TN, and Molly Whalen of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Susie McCullough Williamson of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Hugh Brice Williamson, Jr. of Smyrna, TN; sisters, Nancy Gail Cunningham and her husband Ronnie of Rockvale, TN, and Rhonda Waynick of Mt. Juliet, TN; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2026, at Restoration Fellowship Church, 675 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130 with Pastor Joshua Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley’s Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Susan attended Restoration Fellowship Church and was a former secretary with Meharry Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in memory of Susan.

An online guestbook for the Whalen family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 895-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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