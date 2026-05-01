OBITUARY: Steven Gene ‘Steve’ Perry Sr.

Steven Gene “Steve” Perry, Sr., age 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, at his home. Steve was the son of the late Cecil Lee and Lorraine Perry.

He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Annie Perry; son, Steven Perry, Jr and his wife Elizabeth; daughters, Christine Arriola and her husband Alfredo, Jennifer Held and her husband William and Stephanie Johnson and her husband Ray; grandchildren, Jonathan Perry, Rebecca Held, Alexander Arriola, Ruby Perry, Sophia Perry, Steven Perry, III and Jaycee Johnson; great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ariella Perry.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Joe Perry, Cecil Lee Perry, Jerry Perry and Linda Warnet.

Steve proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was still a Proud Marine until his last breath!

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 7, 2026, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 7, 2026, at 6:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Burial will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, on May 8, 2026, at 1:00 pm.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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