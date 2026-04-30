4/30/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 65 and Evening Low of 53; Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 65.8°F and dipped to a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts were reported up to 15 mph, with a precipitation chance of 7% throughout the day resulting in no measurable rainfall.
Tonight, expect the temperature to lower to around 52.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 1%, with the overcast conditions persisting into the night.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|71°F
|53°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
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