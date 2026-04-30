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Home Weather 4/30/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 65 and Evening Low of...

4/30/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 65 and Evening Low of 53; Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 65.8°F and dipped to a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts were reported up to 15 mph, with a precipitation chance of 7% throughout the day resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, expect the temperature to lower to around 52.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 1%, with the overcast conditions persisting into the night.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
49°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear
Monday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 71°F 53°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

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