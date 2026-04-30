4/30/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 65 and Evening Low of 53; Light Winds, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 65.8°F and dipped to a low of 49.3°F. Wind gusts were reported up to 15 mph, with a precipitation chance of 7% throughout the day resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Tonight, expect the temperature to lower to around 52.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 1%, with the overcast conditions persisting into the night.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 49°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 49°F Overcast Friday 69°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear Monday 72°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 71°F 53°F Fog

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