3/19/26: Overcast Morning at 44°F, High of 71 Later with Clear Night Ahead

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 44.2°F. The wind is blowing from the west at 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 71.2°F with the low dropping to 41.5°F by the evening. The wind could pick up, reaching speeds up to 10.6 mph. Despite the cloudy morning, there is only a slight 2% chance of precipitation with no measurable rain anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will clear up with a forecasted low of 54.1°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 6 mph, offering a pleasant and clear night ahead. The chance of rain continues to remain low at 2%.

Residents can expect a relatively mild day with no significant weather disruptions or official warnings affecting Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 42°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 42°F Overcast Friday 78°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 81°F 56°F Overcast Monday 69°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: light

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