3/19/26: Overcast Morning at 44°F, High of 71 Later with Clear Night Ahead

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 44.2°F. The wind is blowing from the west at 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 71.2°F with the low dropping to 41.5°F by the evening. The wind could pick up, reaching speeds up to 10.6 mph. Despite the cloudy morning, there is only a slight 2% chance of precipitation with no measurable rain anticipated.
Tonight, the weather will clear up with a forecasted low of 54.1°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 6 mph, offering a pleasant and clear night ahead. The chance of rain continues to remain low at 2%.
Residents can expect a relatively mild day with no significant weather disruptions or official warnings affecting Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|81°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
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