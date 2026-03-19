Cheekwood Dogs & Dogwoods Returns

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is going to the dogs, as four-legged friends and their families are invited to celebrate Cheekwood’s Nationally Accredited Cornus Collection™ and the spring season.

Dogs & Dogwoods will be held April 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend designed for dog and nature lovers, featuring food trucks, local dog-focused vendors, live music and the stunning beauty of flowering dogwoods.

Guests can bring their pups for a stroll through Cheekwood’s scenic gardens and admire the one-of-a-kind dogwood collection. A total of 238 dogwoods, including 14 species and 7 hybrids, are incorporated into the landscape weaving together a series of distinct gardens – including the Carell Dogwood Garden.

Water refill and doggie bag stations will be provided. Visitors are asked to BYOB – bring your own bowl – to ensure their dogs stay hydrated. All canine companions must be on a leash and are not allowed inside any buildings including the Historic Mansion and Museum.

Vendors

Humans can feast on delicious fare from various local food trucks in Lot B from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days, and shop for all-natural treats, bandanas, and other accessories for their furry friends at dog-themed vendors set up in the same areas.

Musical Performances

Enjoy live jazz from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as talented student musicians from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music perform in the gardens.

April 18 | Ian Nussdorfer

A senior at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music, Ian Nussdorfer is studying bass and

saxophone. He is inspired by jazz, rock, gospel and Cuban music and is a frequent

performer in the Nashville area.

April 19 | Jason Johnson

Jason Johnson is a Nashville-native saxophonist, woodwind doubler, and composer

currently attending Vanderbilt University, studying under legendary saxophonist Jeﬀ

Coﬃn. He is an active performer and an emerging voice in the city’s jazz and creative

music scene.

Activities for Kids

TOTS! oﬀers fun for the little ones in the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, kids can enjoy hands-on activities with a dogwood theme.

The Cheekwood Gardening School Classes

Develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists, and expand your gardening

abilities with help from The Cheekwood Gardening School. Learn from skilled instructors from area plant societies, local Master Gardeners and Cheekwood’s own in-house experts. These classes and workshops are for participants 18 years old and older only. See the full list of classes and register at https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/cheekwood-gardening-school/

Japanese Garden Design

April 18 | 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Explore the contemplative beauty of Japanese garden design through the lens of

Cheekwood’s own Blevins Japanese Garden (Shōmu-en). Learn about key design

principles that you can adapt to your own landscape. The Cheekwood Gardening School is presented by Tractor Supply.

Adult Hands-On Workshops

Designed for the beginner, these workshops will give you a taste of a variety of art forms and crafting techniques and inspire you to keep creating long after the class has ended. These classes and workshops are for participants 18 years old and older only. See the full list of classes and register at https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/seasonal-workshops/

Dogwood Watercolors

April 18 | 10 a.m.– 12 p.m.

Capture the delicate beauty and grace of the dogwood blossom through the art of

watercolor on paper.

Dogwood Branch Wreaths

April 18 | 2 p.m.– 4 p.m.

Celebrate the timeless dogwood and arrange flowers, branches, and natural accents

into a fresh, welcoming wreath. Leave with a unique piece that celebrates the beauty of the season.

Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White & Blooms

Experience beauty, community, and history as Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White &

Blooms continues until April 12. This year’s festival honors America’s 250th birthday with a spectacular sea of 250,000 red and white tulips, purple-blue violas, hyacinths, and an ever-growing collection of daﬀodils, creating a vibrant display throughout the gardens.

Ticket information

Dogs & Dogwoods is free for members and children who are two years old and younger. Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests. Reserve tickets at cheekwood.org.

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