OBITUARY: Brian Roy Burritt

Brian Roy Burritt, age 54, passed away March 16, 2026. He was born in Hickory NC, and a resident of Murfreesboro TN. Brian worked for R.R. Donnelly & Sons as a Manager of projects and processes.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Roy Charles Burritt.

He is survived by his mother, Dianne Burritt; wife, Kimberly Louise Stewart Burritt; son, Spencer Brian Burritt; daughter, Allison Vivian Burritt; brother, Jeff Burritt; and sister, Carrie Burritt Hageman, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews

Brian was raised in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Pelham High School (c/o 1990). He is an Eagle Scout, and later was involved with his son’s Cub Scout Pack 108 and Boy Scout Troop 1108. He was a mason, an Auburn graduate with a BS in Finance (War Eagle!), and earned his Masters in Computer Science from MTSU. He loved cooking, sky diving, playing the drums, telling corny jokes, traveling, spending time with his family at the lake, working out with F3, Nascar iRacing, and all things Jimmy Buffett.

Brian wore many hats: Head chef, family electronics wiz, boat captain, grill master, and expert of music and movie trivia. He was a loving father and husband that supported his family with all of their endeavors. He was a patient and kind soul, a wonderful father, husband, brother, and son. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to BSA (Boy Scouts of America), Jimmy Buffett’s Save The Manatee Club, or The Red Cross.

Church service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2026 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. A reception will follow.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com.

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