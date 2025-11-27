11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 47°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with the temperature standing at 46.8°F. The wind is coming in at 11 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s high reached 48.2°F with growing overcast conditions as the day progressed. The low temperature for today was recorded at 31.3°F. Winds were fairly consistent, peaking at 11.6 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up again with the low temperature forecasted to hit 31.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, topping around 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, promising a dry and clear evening ahead.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm night with no significant change in weather conditions or any weather-related alerts impacting the area.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 31°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 48°F 31°F Overcast Friday 43°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Monday 45°F 27°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 36°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Wednesday 48°F 25°F Partly cloudy

