11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 47°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with the temperature standing at 46.8°F. The wind is coming in at 11 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s high reached 48.2°F with growing overcast conditions as the day progressed. The low temperature for today was recorded at 31.3°F. Winds were fairly consistent, peaking at 11.6 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up again with the low temperature forecasted to hit 31.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, topping around 8.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, promising a dry and clear evening ahead.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm night with no significant change in weather conditions or any weather-related alerts impacting the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|48°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|45°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
