Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $719 Million

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $719 million for the Saturday, November 29, 2025 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s draw. The cash value for Saturday’s drawing stands at $333.3 million.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, November 26, 2025 drawing were 7, 8, 15, 19, 28, and Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

While no ticket claimed the grand prize, four players matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. The million-dollar tickets were sold in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. No tickets matched all five numbers with the Power Play option, which would have been worth $2 million.

Cash Value and Payment Options

Winners who claim the $719 million jackpot can choose between two payment options. The annuity option provides the full $719 million paid out over 30 years in graduated payments that increase by 5% annually. The lump sum cash option offers an immediate one-time payment of $333.3 million before taxes.

Most jackpot winners select the cash option for immediate access to their winnings. Both payment methods are subject to federal and state taxes where applicable.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 10:59 PM ET.

For complete game rules, prize information, and to watch the live drawing, visit https://www.powerball.com/.

