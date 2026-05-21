10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in June 2026

Netflix’s June 2026 lineup features Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, Office Romance with Jennifer Lopez, and The American Experiment from Tom Hanks. Here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full June Release Schedule!

Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2 (June 25)

To end the war, Aang must master earthbending — but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own. The hit live-action adaptation returns for its highly anticipated second season with new challenges and deeper mythology.

Office Romance (June 5)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this charming and raunchy romantic comedy. Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer. Their secret office romance takes off when these two workaholics stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts.

The American Experiment (June 24)

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this sweeping five-part documentary series from Brian Knappenberger and Tom Hanks reexamines the improbable achievement of America’s founding and the radical question at its center: can a people govern themselves?

Little Brother (June 26)

A successful realtor’s life completely flips when his chaotic “little brother” suddenly reappears in this raunchy comedy starring John Cena and Eric André. Expect outrageous humor and wild situations as these mismatched personalities collide.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict (June 3)

Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive documentary dissects the trial of Michael Jackson and his complex legacy. An unflinching look at one of entertainment’s most controversial moments.

I Will Find You (June 18)

An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth. This gripping thriller promises intense drama and emotional stakes.

In the Hand of Dante (June 24)

A writer helps a mob boss steal Dante’s handwritten “Divine Comedy” manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece. This ambitious literary thriller weaves together past and present in a race against time.

Outlast: The Jungle (June 10)

On a remote tropical island, 16 players must survive the elements, outmaneuver rivals and remain part of a team for a chance to win a $1 million prize. The brutal survival competition series returns with a new tropical setting.

Agent Kim Reactivated (June 27)

Single father, company manager, and former black-ops member Agent Kim lived an ordinary life until his daughter went missing. After discovering she was kidnapped, Agent Kim becomes merciless and sets out to rescue her by any means necessary—even if it means destroying everything in his path.

Chris & Martina: The Final Set (June 26)

This documentary explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova’s decades-long dominance of women’s tennis — and a friendship even cancer couldn’t upset. An inspiring portrait of two legends and their unbreakable bond.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 (June 11)

With wedding bells on the horizon, the Magnolias chase a shared dream, explore the world beyond Serenity, and lift each other up amid a summer of change. The beloved drama series returns for more heartfelt moments and Southern charm.

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