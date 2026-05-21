MTSU, MTE Sign MOU to Advance Quantum Research, Tech Hub in Region

Middle Tennessee State University and Middle Tennessee Electric solidified their partnership to advance quantum science and research in the region and state on Tuesday, May 19, when leaders from both entities gathered on campus to sign a memorandum of understanding further outlining a collaboration that began more than a year ago.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee was joined by MTE President and CEO Chris Jones for a signing ceremony inside the Miller Education Center, also attended by members of MTE’s executive team as well as MTSU’s Board of Trustees and other university representatives, including College of Basic and Applied Sciences Dean Greg Van Patten and some CBAS faculty.

Quantum is viewed as a transformative technology for multiple industries important in Middle Tennessee, including healthcare, cybersecurity, finance, logistics, transportation, energy, materials, and high-performance computing.

“We are in advanced discussions on resource sharing to develop a quantum testbed that would allow collaborative experiments linking our two physical locations in Murfreesboro,” McPhee said of the partnership. “Moreover, we plan to invite other private and public entities to make use of the quantum testbed and the capabilities that we develop in order to teach and empower them. Our goal is to use this partnership to accelerate the development, adoption, and utilization of quantum technologies by companies in Middle Tennessee.”

Jones added that “quantum computing represents more than the next generation of technology — it represents the next generation of opportunity for our region.”

MTSU and MTE’s efforts come as the state of Tennessee, at the behest of Gov. Bill Lee, has allocated $43 million toward the Tennessee Quantum Initiative to position the state as a national leader in advancing quantum research and technologies.

“By partnering with Middle Tennessee State University, we are helping strengthen Middle Tennessee’s position as a place where innovation, research and economic growth can thrive together,” he continued. “Investments in advanced technologies like quantum computing have the potential to create high-quality jobs, attract new industries and prepare our communities for a rapidly changing future. At Middle Tennessee Electric, we believe supporting innovation is part of serving our members and building a stronger region for generations to come.”

As the second-largest electric cooperative in the United States, MTE serves 750,000 Tennesseans across 11 counties, employs over 500 people, covers 2,200 square miles of Middle Tennessee, and is actively building out fiber infrastructure across the region.

McPhee said the MOU signing confirms the strong partnership between MTSU and MTE that has developed over the past 15 months to support and develop quantum computing initiatives in the region. MTE is a founding partner in MTSU’s QRISE Center, which stands for Quantum Research Interdisciplinary Science and Education, and the two entities formed the Middle Tennessee Quantum Technology Hub, or MT-QuTech Hub, earlier this year.

“Today, MTSU and MTE are actively collaborating to explore opportunities for fiber/broadband to support emerging quantum technologies, support an incubator environment for emerging quantum technologies and companies and collaborate with academia, research, political, and industry leaders to foster the emerging Quantum Valley region,” McPhee said.

Launched last fall, QRISE is already a world-class hub for advancing quantum discovery, innovation, education, workforce and economic development. Under the guidance of Director Hanna Terletska, QRISE has already secured $9 million-plus in active federal research awards, a flagship partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and a growing consortium of Middle Tennessee universities aligned around quantum science and technology.

“Today’s MOU is a historic milestone and the next bold step in QRISE’s mission to move quantum science out of the laboratory and into the world,” Terletska said. “When a research university and a utility sign an agreement like this, something fundamentally shifts: quantum technology gains a real grid, real infrastructure, and a real community to serve. That is what accelerates deployment. That is what turns research into reality.”

McPhee said the partnership “is a natural way for us to make sure our high-tech capabilities provide the maximum benefit to the region. We both have missions that are focused on lifting up the region by empowering private citizens as well as companies through infrastructure and knowledge.”

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