Disney+ Becomes the Exclusive Home of the Banana Bowl This October

Disney announced an expanded collaboration with the Savannah Bananas at its 2026 Upfront, making Disney+ the new home of Banana Ball in a big way. The centerpiece of the deal is the Banana Bowl, the league’s season championship, streaming live on Disney+ this October. More Entertainment News

What Is the Banana Bowl on Disney+?

The Banana Bowl will bring all six Banana Ball teams together for the league’s season championship, streaming live on Disney+ in the U.S. this October. The event promises one of the biggest performances in league history, featuring the on-field showmanship the Savannah Bananas are known for from first pitch to final out.

How Many Savannah Bananas Games Are Streaming on ESPN and Disney+?

ESPN, Disney+, and the Savannah Bananas have launched a 25-game exclusive package, with every game streaming live on the ESPN App and Disney+. Select matchups will also air across ESPN networks and ABC, giving Banana Ball its broadest broadcast footprint yet.

Are the Savannah Bananas Appearing on Dancing with the Stars?

Yes. Standout Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which simulcasts live this fall across ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming next day on Hulu.

What Happened at Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort?

On March 26, 2026, the Savannah Bananas took over Anaheim for Savannah Bananas Day, combining a game at Angel Stadium against the Indianapolis Clowns with a celebration inside Disneyland Resort. The event brought the dance-filled, fan-first energy of Banana Ball directly into the Disney Parks experience.

When Is Banana Ball Coming to Walt Disney World?

Banana Ball heads to Walt Disney World Resort on May 29–30, 2026, with a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup features the Party Animals against the Loco Beach Coconuts, highlighting the growing national footprint of the Banana Ball universe.

Is There a Banana Ball Event Near ESPN Headquarters?

On July 23, 2026, Banana Ball makes a stop at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, Connecticut, near ESPN’s headquarters. The Party Animals and Clowns will face off in what ESPN is framing as part of its broader push to deliver live experiences that blend sports and entertainment.

Source: Disney+

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