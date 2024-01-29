Who Will the Titans Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

January 29, 2024 – The Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama.

The Titans have a new head coach and plenty of needs. The team also has the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At this point, it’s impossible to know which players will be available when the Titans are on the clock. But that doesn’t mean looking at the mock drafts is too early.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our first tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Steve Cheah, Barstool Sports: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Devin Jackson, Philadelphia Inquirer: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nick Klopsis, Newsday: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News