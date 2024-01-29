Montgomery Bell State Park to Host ‘History of the Log House’

Montgomery Bell State Park is hosting ‘History of the Log House’ on February 3, 2024.

At this event, you can learn what happened 214 years ago at the Log Cabin in the Church Hollow Area. There will be 1800’s reenactors present to tell the story of Samuel McAdow and the birth of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for their 214th birthday.

EVENT DETAILS:

History of the Log House

February 3, 2024

12PM – 3PM

Contact:

Park Ranger Eric Runkle

Phone: Park Ranger Eric Runkle 615-797-9052

Email: eric.runkle@tn.gov