Lady Raiders Rout Panthers Saturday

MIAMI, Fla. – January 27, 2024 – Thanks to red-hot shooting from long range, Middle Tennessee defeated FIU 92-62 on Saturday afternoon at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Savannah Wheeler and Ta’Mia Scott each posted double-doubles and led all scorers on the afternoon. Scott posted a career-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high three blocks, while Wheeler tallied 26 points and 11 boards. They were followed by Jalynn Gregory with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, Courtney Whitson with 12 points and eight boards, and Anastasiia Boldyreva with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Source: MTSU

