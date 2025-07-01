Nashville SC 2026 MLS Season Deposits Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 30, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Major League Soccer season at GEODIS Park are officially on sale. As soccer takes center stage across North America in a landmark year with the arrival of the FIFA World Cup™ in the United States, Canada and Mexico, fans will want to lock in their place and all the benefits that come with being a Nashville SC Season Ticket Member (STMs).

Building on the Legacy Lineup loyalty program introduced in 2025, which rewards members based on their continuous tenure, 2026 STMs will enjoy new perks including a $4 value menu on fan-favorite concession items (hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and water) and up to 20% off on all other food and beverage purchases. These perks join existing top-tier benefits like:

Exclusive presales for MLS Cup Playoffs & other GEODIS Park events

MLS Season Pass with access to watch every MLS Match ($99 value each)

Up to 20% merchandise discounts

STM-only events, including popular Meet the Team gatherings

Flexible 12-month interest free payment option

Each Legacy Lineup tier unlocks tailored benefits such as increased merchandise discounts, member-only experiences, access to giveaways, stadium tours, and in-stadium recognition. First String members continue to enjoy the club’s best available pricing and remain an enduring part of GEODIS Park’s physical legacy with their names etched into the stadium itself.

New fans can become 2026 STMs and begin to enjoy these perks immediately by making a $50 deposit per seat, also unlocking:

Priority to 2026 seat selection this fall

Presale access to potential 2025 MLS Cup Playoff tickets

A complimentary ticket per deposit placed for a 2025 July or August Regular Season match

MLS Season Pass Subscription for the remainder of the 2025 Season when making a deposit for two or more seats

While memberships start as low as $25 per match in the Supporters’ Section, a family of four can lock in a Family Section Plan for just $84 per match.

In the midst of a record-setting 13-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and its best start to a season through match 20 with 38 points and 11 victories, Nashville SC sits third in the Eastern Conference standings, just two points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union. Led by first-year Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, who has emerged as a serious contender for MLS Coach of the Year, and boasting MVP-caliber seasons from Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, the Boys in Gold will face the Union this coming Saturday, July 5 in a battle for first place during Americana Night presented by Hormann at GEODIS Park. Tickets can be purchased here.

The current Golden Boot leader with 16 goals and the 2022 MLS MVP have formed one of the most dangerous attacking duos in MLS, leading the league in goal contributions by teammates (Surridge 19; Mukhtar 16). Surridge is also the first English born player in league history to record 10 goals over a six-match span, a high he will look to extend on Saturday against the Union. The pair is also joined by defender Andy Najar who just last week was named a 2025 MLS All-Star, continuing a streak of a Boy in Gold featured in every edition of the league’s celebration since the club joined MLS.

Be a part of a historic year for soccer in North America and join the Boys in Gold as they charge towards the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs by securing your 2026 Season Ticket Membership at NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or by contacting a representative at [email protected] or 615-750-8800.

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email